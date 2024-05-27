Lately I’m hungry in the evenings. I’m not eating as much as I did through April and the first two weeks of May.

I was wrecking my lifestyle eating program by saying yes to everything that came my way. Going on a mini vacation to attend the Berkshire Hathaway AGM? Well, then I have to sample everything that Omaha has to offer. You would be amazed at the food Omaha offers: steaks which are très magnifique, bread pudding specialties, Reubens, etc., etc.

I’d feel tired at the end of the workday and treat myself to takeout or order a delivery from UberEATS. I deserve it! I’d get hungry later at night and order in Crumbl Cookies (oh so divine.) Sometimes it was the old reliable China Express. Do not tell me Cream Cheese Wontons aren’t authentic mainland Chinese cuisine – I don’t want to hear it.

Feeding the sugar and carb monster doesn’t come cheap. All those service and delivery charges. I shuddered to look at my Visa bill. Deleting the apps from my phone never worked; it’s too easy to download them again. Finally, I took the drastic step of delinking my credit card from the delivery apps. Now, if I’m gonna be bad, then I have to

1. slow down,

2. find my purse,

3. dig out my wallet,

4. extract the credit card,

5. input the numbers, expiration date, and CVC

That gives me enough thinking time to change my mind.

It isn’t just the takeout I’ve started to say no to. Yesterday, my church held its annual Parish Picnic at a nearby Christian camp. That event is so much fun: we hold an outdoor service in a beautiful amphitheater overlooking the lake. A pier, waterslides, and the “Blob” (some outdoor water toy) are there for the kids to play on. Adults take advantage of the walking trail around the lake.

Yesterday’s picnic was a true Pig Pickin’, complete with a BBQ judging contest. Church members showcased their best BBQ and all the attendees got to sample and vote.

I know that someday I’ll go to events and be able to restrain myself. Yesterday was not that day. I knew I wouldn’t be able to control my appetite. I chose the small chapel service at the church instead of the picnic.

Saying no to those pleasures is helping me stay on track.

A New Way to Say No

I’ve found that adding a new thing - whether new food, new habit, or new way of prepping food, to my lifestyle helps me to say no to the things I can’t have right now. For me, that’s been meals from the Clean Eatz in town.

My lifestyle coach Jas from the Diabetes Prevention Program I just finished helped me to see that if I’m spending as much as I was on to-go orders and Door Dash, then spending $8 on entrees wouldn’t break me. And I’m getting something so much healthier: macro-nutrient balanced protein and veggie meals, supplemented with a healthy carb.

What’s really sold it for me these last few weeks is how EASY it’s been. In the hot summer - I don’t want to cook. (And that leads to an entirely different column for one day, when I admit that I’m not a chef.)

The interior of my frig … easy meals, ready to go. I’ll eat them all this week.

Now, I open my fridge and see good stuff: lots of prepped meals, ready to eat! I can put it in the microwave for two minutes and be done with it! Easy to take to work on the days I go into the office, and easy enough to grab at the end of a long tiring day. Just doing this one thing has helped me say no to processed carbs, takeout fees, and that ugly bloated feeling.

As one of my favorite Twitter follows, Dave Danna says: You can do it. I can do it. We can do it.