The last time I gave you a progress report on how I was measuring up, it was July. Time to see if anything has changed.

I’ve been blessed with downward movement on the scale (my favorite number!) But as you know, seeing the changes by measuring tape is another way to chart progress. Sometimes you’re a little puffy with water weight on weigh-in day, ya’ know?

I’ve decided to take my measurements every two months going forward. That gives me some room to see positive change.

Tale of the Tape

Here are the early September numbers, compared to the old ones. I somehow missed taking some of the measurements in May and July; I’ll do better going forward.

While I was taking my measurements, I was so distressed: 41 for my waist? Argh. But look at the comparison to February! What an improvement!

And I thought my legs were getting a little bit sleeker. They are! It’s all the walking.

Clock that Waist/Hip Ratio! I’ve gone from “low-risk” health warning category to a hourglass shape, out of the low-risk category. My goal is a .7 - that’s a very good hourglass figure.

I won’t see any changes in the upper arm until I buckle down and get back to the gym. I’ve already planned that return; there’s too much on my plate for that right now.

Yes, I can hear you now saying: Jennifer, if you don’t make your health a priority, then you won’t do it. Getting strong should be a priority. Yes, yes, you are right. But the next three to four weeks are going to be strenuous, so I’m practicing radical self-care by focusing on walking alone. (Besides, in addition to the cardio benefits, walking gives you such good thinking time. It’s practically a meditative practice.)

All right, all right: simmah down, youse guys in the back. Here’s the date I will definitely head back to the gym for strength training: Oct. 9.

I’m still no oil painting, but those numbers are all headed in the right direction.

And now for this week’s weight:

There have been quite a few stressors over this past week. Unlike my usual “let it all hang out style” I’m just going to leave it at that. But the stress of the past week kept me from eating at times, and that played out well on the scale today.

Results for Monday, Sept 16, 2024

Starting weight: December 2022 - 255 pounds (EEEK!)

Weight today: 211.6 pounds

Goal Weight: 144 pounds

Pictures:

The Weight Graph:

Headed down… hallelujah

Instant Analysis

After this week I’m so happy to see this. I’ve new resolve to eat properly this coming week.

Your Monday Morning Meme

Inspiration for the Week

All for you

Dear readers, you are the reason I keep going. You are the reason I’m doing as well as I am in saying no to snacks and eating sensibly. I want to have good news for you each week. Thank you for following along on the journey! I’m so grateful to have you as readers.

Have a good week!

