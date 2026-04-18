Hello new readers! I’ve read too many Substack articles about “How to Grow Your Substack” and now I’m second-guessing every topic I come up with and every article I write. One thing that will never change is that I’ll be looking for the bright side. Hence the name, Lighthearted by Jennifer.

While I cogitate, let me leave you with some of the funniest memes I’ve seen in the last two weeks.

I found a lot of funny ones from this X/Twitter account:

Some more:

Foxy felines always outsmart their owners. Ahem, their staff.

One more from Bored Panda for all the dog lovers:

See you soon!

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