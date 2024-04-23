So many things to do
...beside eat
I have a LOT on my plate this month, and none of it is a delicious treat.
Before I go any further, you should know that sometimes my articles will not be about eating habits or food or the benefits of a particular style of eating. Therefore: if you’re here for that, you are excused and please come back next week.
I invited the members of my book club, The Inklings,1 to my house for a social on May 21. As many as 15 may show up. I need to clean.
I’m reminded of what Erma Bombeck said about what truly motivated her to clean: throwing a party.2 I can’t find the quote, but she wrote about entertaining as motivation to not only clean but knock down a wall and renovate.
Here’s what I need to accomplish in the next 30 days:
hand-weed the borders
plant the raised beds in the backyard (yes, I’m behind. We’ve had a lot of rain.)
get new pine straw for the flower beds - or maybe dark mulch. It’s so much prettier
prune the arch in the backyard
prune the many overgrown shrubs in the backyard
clean all the lawn furniture
divide and replant half the lantana by the mailbox
take the junk in the guest bedroom to Goodwill
dust the bookcases
clean the baseboards
repaint the hallway
organize (or at least hide) the paperwork on the office desk
dust all the blinds
polish the silver tea set
throw out all the old magazines
All that is on top of regular cleaning!
You can see - I’ll be so busy I won’t have time for any snacking. This *should be* a win-win!
So named because we read only works by the original Inklings: Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, Charles Williams, etc.
By now you know I have most of Bombeck’s wit memorized.