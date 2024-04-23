I have a LOT on my plate this month, and none of it is a delicious treat.

Before I go any further, you should know that sometimes my articles will not be about eating habits or food or the benefits of a particular style of eating. Therefore: if you’re here for that, you are excused and please come back next week.

I invited the members of my book club, The Inklings, to my house for a social on May 21. As many as 15 may show up. I need to clean.

I’m reminded of what Erma Bombeck said about what truly motivated her to clean: throwing a party. I can’t find the quote, but she wrote about entertaining as motivation to not only clean but knock down a wall and renovate.

Here’s what I need to accomplish in the next 30 days:

hand-weed the borders

plant the raised beds in the backyard (yes, I’m behind. We’ve had a lot of rain.)

get new pine straw for the flower beds - or maybe dark mulch. It’s so much prettier

prune the arch in the backyard

prune the many overgrown shrubs in the backyard

clean all the lawn furniture

divide and replant half the lantana by the mailbox

take the junk in the guest bedroom to Goodwill

dust the bookcases

clean the baseboards

repaint the hallway

organize (or at least hide) the paperwork on the office desk

dust all the blinds

polish the silver tea set

throw out all the old magazines

All that is on top of regular cleaning!

You can see - I’ll be so busy I won’t have time for any snacking. This *should be* a win-win!