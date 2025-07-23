Time: This morning. Place: Your office. You’re rested, relaxed, you have your coffee at your side on the desk. You open your word processing program and prepare to write.

An endless blank page faces you. The expanse of white goes on and on. Now what?

Anyone who’s ever tried to write more than a letter faces this. I’ve perfected procrastination in order not to write. I’ve taken to dusting shelves and I HATE housecleaning. I scroll my email. I scroll Twitter/X.

The blank page terrorizes me. It’s not because I hate to write – I love words. Fashioning sentences is fun for me. But I stop myself due to fear. I don’t want to make a mistake. I endlessly self-edit. I edit the words in my head before they can ever reach the page. My self-talk is horrific. “Who cares? Why bother? You are wasting your time.”

These are things I’d never say to an enemy, yet I say them in my head, to me. I should be my own biggest cheerleader. Hah! I’m not.

I’ve been procrastinating a fair bit this year on my new writing project. Looking back at the ambitious schedule I wrote down, I was supposed to be editing the first draft in August. Nope. I’m still finishing the outline of the whole book. I’ve written just one chapter.

What to do?

Four weeks ago I came across the BEST, MOST IMPORTANT motivational message I’ve ever heard. My friend Jen Fulwiler (okay, she doesn’t know me but I’ve bought two of her books, follow her on all the socials, and we totally should be friends) repeated this incredible wisdom on her podcast. I’ve clipped that episode so it starts right at the appropriate moment:

You really should see this on video — but, for those of you with no access to YouTube, I’m providing the transcript of these life-altering words Jen sourced from TikToker Jose Caba below. Learn from this profundity:

Why are you so afraid of taking a risk and failing? Like, I would get it if you had a name to live up to, or like a reputation, but nobody is expecting any different from you. Like, yeah, I feel like that is a lot of pressure off of you, so just risk it. Like just do something new and exciting, I don’t know. It’s not gonna work out but like nobody’s gonna be disappointed at it.

YES!

THAT is the motivation that I can relate to.

There’s no pressure! Who cares if you mess up? No one’s watching you anyway!

You should play that as many times as it takes. I know I have.

That’s the message I repeat to myself over and over again, as I face creating Chapters 2-30.

It makes me remember something Robert Cormier once said about writing:

The beautiful part of writing is that you don't have to get it right the first time, unlike, say, a brain surgeon.

Exactly.

💪Share a comment about how you conquered your fears. Time to learn from you. 🏆

