Every year the question is the same: so where are you going on vacation?

Let’s pause a minute and consider how lucky we are to think of asking that question. Who else except a miniscule number of people in the world can expect to take a vacation? Most folks (even in our first world America) can’t save an emergency fund.

This year, I decided no, I’m not traveling. I’m taking a full week off to focus on my next book and do some things in town I never get the chance to do.

Like treating myself to a weekend at our local boutique hotel, the Hotel Trundle.

Every time I pass the main entrance on Taylor Street, on my way back to Forest Acres after visiting my Dad in Irmo, I wonder about that quirky hotel with the purple unicorn flag out front.

Don’t you know every bachelorette party has to have their picture by the wings?

The Hotel Trundle was created when two architects repurposed three buildings each more than 50 years old - the Western Auto on Taylor Street, Powell Furniture, and Rose-Talbert Paints. The nearly 36,000 square feet hotel features 41 boutique rooms.

Such a funky, fun place

In addition to the adaptive reuse of the property, owners Rita Patel and Marcus Munse offer local touches everywhere. I sipped coffee from local favorite Loveland Coffee each morning (and I could have bought a bag of beans from our own Indah Coffee.)

All of the art is from local artists.

Ashley Concannon is a ballerina and photographer. This is a powder photo shoot.

Whimsical scene from the Gorilla Guy hangs in the hall.

The bathroom has its own cat photo! He’s facing the toilet, looking at you just as your cat would.

When I booked my room online, there was a question asking me if I had any special requests or comments. I let them know I was doing a staycation so I could get some time away in order to work on my next book. The staff came through with a room that had its own writing nook - a converted elevator shaft the designers left in place and updated with art and a chandelier. Even the old elevator button was there at the left.

I soon turned it into my own writing space - even putting the Post-it notes of my plot points on the threshold.

After I got a LOT of work done Saturday morning, I treated myself to lunch at Soda City, the weekly festival on Main Street. This time I could walk to the event, since it was just around the corner from the hotel.

Later that afternoon, my room’s toilet started acting up. The on-call engineer came in to take a look. After 30 minutes of effort, it couldn’t be fixed. The hotel graciously gave me an upgrade to a suite! (I did miss my elevator shaft nook though.)

The room was huge, with 15-20 foot ceilings. I'm missing the kitchenette picture.

You would be proud of me - I didn’t turn the TV on once Saturday evening. Once I got tired of writing I turned to the book I brought along.

Sunday was another wonderful opportunity to sample the delights at breakfast. Local restaurants Drake’s Duck-in supplied the chicken biscuits, and Crepes and Croissants all the pastries.

I could have stayed in the lobby all Sunday morning drinking my coffee. But after two cups, it was time to pick up my dog from Dog Daze, then head to church (sans dog.)

It was a wonderful escape from the day-to-day grind.

