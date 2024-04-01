This is one number I can’t wait to share with everyone.

In late 2022 my new doctor ran the standard labs - including an A1C test. There are so many folks in my family tree with Type 2 diabetes that I’ve been doing those tests for years as a precaution.

(It’s led to lots of educational material being sent to me by my insurance company.)

Last year, the lab came back at 6.0 - pre-diabetic. I’d never hit that number before, or had a doctor tell me that I was definitely in the pre-diabetic zone.

My physician recommended a group Prisma Health sponsors called the Diabetes Prevention Program - DPP for short. He explained how past participants had had success in lowering their blood sugar levels and losing weight. I said “I’m in.”

Over the past year, I’ve been meeting virtually with my group of other pre-diabetic and diabetic DPP members. Our leader is not only there during the regular sessions but meets with us also whenever we need one-on-one coaching. (Hi Coach Jas!)

All this led up to my recent visit to the doctor. And a new A1C test.

I’m thrilled to report that it is now 5.7!

Still a tenth a point higher than it should - but this is such an accomplishment! I’m looking forward to seeing how low I can go.

