The last week or ten days we in Columbia have suffered through another “famously hot” summer. The temps may have actually been just short of 100 degrees, but the AccuWeather Real Feel weather was well over that mark.

My dog Podrick and I have spent the last few days luxuriating in the A/C.

Positioned under the ceiling fan and A/C vent for double cooling

The blessing of modern conveniences

Speaking of A/C, I’ve seen the meme going around Twitter recently praising Willis Carrier, the father of modern air conditioning. Y’all are late to this game! Here in Columbia, South Carolina, that man is a hero. If I could I’d open his cause for canonization.

I’ve been such an admirer of his that every year pre-Covid I’d hold a Willis Carrier Appreciation Party. What’s that involve? Simple – just invite a few good friends. Serve iced tea, beer, lemonade, anything cold. Perhaps a few Icees, slushes, and popsicles. For food, nothing that must be cooked in the oven. Lay out a spread of simple tomato sandwiches and icebox cookies. And ice cream.

Activities? Even easier. Do nothing that would break a sweat. Sit around under the ceiling fan with the air conditioning running full blast. Pay homage to Willis Carrier, your friend and mine.

Can’t take the heat? Definitely stay out of the kitchen

This time of year, I refuse to turn on the stove until and unless and I absobloominglutely have to do so. The crockpot comes off the counter and goes back into the cupboard, and the air fryer takes its place. Summer is time for cold food. I’m leaving the stove off for as long as possible.

When I was a child, my family always had cold tuna salad for Sunday lunch. Now that I think about it, it may have been a way to keep my mom from having to do much work on the Sabbath. But I think it had to do more with keeping the stove off as much as possible.

We had tuna salad so much we joked you could tell what meal and day of the week it was when it was served. Always on Sunday. And always at lunchtime. (Dinner was for homemade pizza, the kind you got from the Chef Boyardee kit. Good times!)

Boiling the eggs for the tuna salad did take a few minutes on the stove top. But I’m now doing that (and any other task you can do ahead) in the cool of the morning. That way, you don’t have to heat up the house in the middle of the day.

Here’s our family recipe for tuna salad. The key is to keep it simple. No unnecessary chopping – celery doesn’t belong!

1 family—size can tuna packed in water

Sweet pickle relish to your taste

Two hardboiled eggs

Duke’s Mayonnaise

Chop up the hard-boiled eggs. Drain the tuna by holding the can’s top against the tuna meat, draining the tuna water into the cat’s dish. The cat will love you extra for this. Mix together, with enough Duke’s to bind into a nice paste. Add sweet pickle relish as you wish. Taste and adjust the mayo and pickle relish. Serve with Ritz crackers.

Of course we used Duke’s Mayonnaise. No self-respecting Southern kitchen would be without it! It is the sine qua non of the Southern cook.

But…

Ever since I started this journey in January 2024, I’ve been reading more and more about the dangers of seed oils. The ingredients list for Duke’s Mayonnaise starts with soybean oil. That means it is the largest ingredient by quantity in Duke’s. And those tricky seed oils are overprocessed and can cause inflammation.

Instead, Sunday noon I made my latest round of tuna salad with something new: mayo made with avocado oil. Yes, I wondered too how this was going to turn out. And I was praying it would be good, since I spent about $3 more on this jar of mayo than any other jar of mayo I’ve ever bought.

Keto-friendly, non-seed oil - what’s not to love?

Taste Test Result

The Chosen Foods Classic Mayo Made With 100% Avocado Oil was delicious! I’m still stunned at the price, but I won’t be using much of it. Perhaps one day I will even learn to make my own mayo with eggs and olive oil.

To make the dish even more diet friendly, I paired it with eight celery sticks. That crunch was a good replacement for the Ritz crackers I used to devour. By using celery, I saved 1,000 mg of salt.

Next up on my cold salad rotation is a classic chicken salad. Years ago I read a book by Dena Kaye, Danny Kaye’s daughter, about her adventurous life with her dad. He was an excellent cook and perfected his own version of Chicken Salad. In fact, even chef Jacques Pépin wrote about Kaye’s version in his book “Apprentice: My Life in the Kitchen.” Perhaps next time I’ll even get a picture of the finished salad.

On to this Week’s Numbers

Today I started weighing myself on Monday morning. This is going to keep me extra honest on the weekend.

Results for Tuesday, July 8, 2024

Starting weight: December 2022 - 255 pounds (EEEK!)

Weight today: 216.4 pounds

Goal Weight: 144 pounds

Pictures:

I wouldn’t believe it either if I hadn’t taken a picture.

The Weight Graph:

Wow

Instant Analysis

Hurray!!!!! I thought being open and honest about my weight loss struggles would help, but wow. What a kickstart. That was just a huge water weight loss. Now the real challenges begin.

Guys, that was a 5.2 pound loss! I haven’t been this excited since my second week of the first time I joined Weight Watchers, back in 1989. You’ll remember from my story of how I got to be so big, Part 1:

The next week, after I had carefully followed the program, written down all I’d eaten, and weighed in, I practically jumped out of my chair when the leader called for victory reports. “I lost 5 pounds!” I exclaimed loudly to applause. I couldn’t have been more thrilled if I had been called to “Come on down” on The Price is Right. No Samoan woman was ever as excited as I was then.

That’s me, this week!

Your Monday Morning Meme

You and me both, Ricky Bobby.

Ready, Set, Go!

As Dave Danna, one of my favorites on Twitter, says: You can do it. I can do it. We can do it!

