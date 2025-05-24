It’s time for ICE CREAM!

It’s not as hot as it’s going to get in ol’ Columbia, the hottest place in the known universe. (It’s no wonder our city slogan is “Famously Hot.” One of the ones that didn’t make the cut was “Columbia: Burned Once, Still Hot.”)

It’s not even June, but we’ve had our share of days in the high 80s. Looking forward, the days will come when we’ll sit around with our tongues practically hanging out, like the yard dogs of old Southern homesteads. They slink around and creep under a truck to stay cool. If people still sat on front porches, we’d be sitting under outdoor ceiling fans, drinking sweet, iced tea by the quart to cool off.

In the olden days of my youth, the summer holidays were the perfect time to make ice cream. Memorial Day cookouts, Fourth of July - whatever the holiday, homemade ice cream was the dessert everyone wanted.

I’ll never forget our family churn, which Dad operated in the garage. He’d pack the wooden outer churn with lots of ice and salt. There was a hole in the bottom that let melted ice water drain out. While he was doing that, Mom mixed the custard base up and poured it into the special churn cannister. Dad would set the custard mix into the big wooden container and top it with the electric motor apparatus that turned the mixer inside the cannister. An agonizing 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or an hour later (to a kid it seemed like it took forever) he’d cut the power and take out the container of fresh ice cream. It didn’t last long.

Our churn looked like this, but it was a light green. And the cannister was wider. You can get this model from Home Depot.

Dad loved peaches, and being in South Carolina - one of the larger peach producing states in the Union, thank you - it was the obvious choice for Independence Day dessert. I didn’t like it as much as he did, so I was always begging for a chocolate chip ice cream. Sometimes he’d give in and make that for me.

We used that ice cream churn constantly … until one horrible summer. Dad served up bowls from the cannister of delicious chocolate chip ice cream only for us to discover that the ice cream was salty. Either the cannister had a hole in it, or the top didn’t seal completely. Either way, rock salt from the ice bed outside had worked its way into the ice cream. All of us were crushed, especially me and Dad. That was the end of the homemade ice cream era of my childhood.

For years Breyer’s was my number one pick. It seemed like the ingredients were just better than any other. I never liked Ben & Jerry’s shtick; their charitable efforts seemed performative. Dad always stuck with the store brands. Lately I’ve been exploring any ice cream that didn’t have actual sugar in it.

And that led me to a new adventure: making my own Keto-friendly ice cream at home. Thanks to Dad (again) who gave me a Cuisinart ice cream maker for Christmas, I’ve successfully made Salted Caramel ice cream. Today I’m tackling Peanut Butter ice cream. After that, I’m going to make a Chocolate-Cherry chunk version. I’ve stocked up enough erythritol to make ice cream for the rest of the year.

Keeping Cool

You can’t live in Columbia, S.C., relying only on ice cream to keep you cool. Well, you could - they did it from 1786, the year of Columbia’s founding, until about 80 years ago.

What happened then? Why of course - Air Conditioning! AC became more common in commercial buildings in the 1940s and 50s. In the 1960s, more and more homes were being built with central air.

Air conditioning changed the world in the South. No longer did people have to work in sweltering heat. Imagine the textile mills of old, in the early part of the century. Having cool air in even just businesses changed the game. People went to movie theaters to get out of the muggy, humid air.

“In the 1960s, for the first time in almost a century, the South experienced a net gain of new residents. Heat waves were no longer deadly, and communities that were either dwindling or stagnant started to grow.” - The Air Conditioning System and the History of the South

I’ll never forget reading in late 1999 the special edition of Time magazine celebrating the heroes of the past millennium. Humorist Molly Ivins of Texas tackled one of the assignments. As I recall, she began it along the lines of:

“We want you to write about Willis Carrier.’

‘Who is he?’

‘The man who invented modern air conditioning.’

“Oh, he’s a personal hero of mine.”

Though Willis Carrier made air conditioning commercially viable, he didn’t actually invent it. The honor goes to a Floridian, Dr. John Corrie. Looking for a way to bring down his ailing patients’ body temperatures, he patented a steam compressor which could cool the room. Later on, after Carrier got things rolling, it was a Southern boy who named it “air-conditioning” - Stuart Cramer of Charlotte. He helped bring this new tech to the textile mills and tobacco plants of the South, and industry took off from there.

Today, AC in the South is considered a necessity. In his article “Some Like It Cool: The Rise of AC in the in the South” Craig McClain, said former S.C. governor, Richard W. Riley told the 1980 National Governor’s Conference that if the Federal Government deemed it worthwhile to offer financial aid to low-income Northerners for winter heat, so they should do so for those sweating out the hot, humid, muggy days of summer in the South, by helping with air-conditioning bills.

Much as I hate federal bloat, this Southerner has to admit he had a point.

