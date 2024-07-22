As you recall, last week I listed several challenges I had to overcome last week:

A Department off-site at a movie theater, with free popcorn and soda Wednesday afternoon

Rally for a local political candidate Wednesday night

High School Reunion informal meet-up Friday

High School Reunion formal party Saturday

Plus, there was the twice-a-month Toastmasters breakfast meeting on Friday morning - where I’ve gotten in the habit of eating a rich Southern breakfast.

What happened?

First, the department off-site. The 200 or so of us headed out Wednesday afternoon to a local movie theater the company rented out. After the 30-minute presentation on achievements and goals, our VP turns us loose with drink and popcorn tickets to enjoy a movie. That was the first challenge.

I passed like a boss! Instead of getting the popcorn and soda, I opted for a water. The decision was made so much easier when I saw they had extra-tall cans of LaCroix. I happily paid the outrageous price ($5.71?!) and headed off to watch the mindless entertainment of the fourth Minions movie.

Next up: Wednesday night, the Town Hall for a local candidate. At every event I’ve ever been too, there was food. Fortunately, there was NO FOOD at this event! I was going to be good by default.

Getting tired of being good

Then it was Thursday. Nothing special was on the schedule. Nothing should have set met off. Except: I was overbooked and stressed out from work. Plus I didn’t have enough healthy meals and snacks planned at the house. Oops.

I went through the drive-through at Zaxby’s and was intrigued by the new offering - Avocado Ranch Fried Chicken Tacos. Readers, I succumbed. But TRIUMPH - I did not order the fries.

That night I stayed up SUPER late to watch the Republican National Convention. Who knew a 78-year-old man could speak both scripted and off the cuff for 92 minutes? Not me. I didn’t get to bed until after 12:30 p.m. I got only 4 1/2 hours of sleep. Danger!

I *had* to wake up at 5 a.m. Friday because:

Toastmasters is at 7 a.m. Friday, and it takes me a good 20-25 minutes to get there. Even on Toastmasters days, my doggie insists on his morning walk.

Breakfast at Toastmasters

I kept it keto at the Lizard’s Thicket. No matter how much I wanted the grits and biscuit - I refrained. I ordered only scrambled eggs and bacon. But - and this I failed to keep in mind - there are still quite a few calories in that tasty dish. Plus, Zaxby’s the night before threw me out of ketosis - so who was I kidding?

As the day wore on, I was increasingly exhausted. I could barely think straight at work. Plus, remember - I didn’t do any good meal planning. Supper? You guessed it: another order of Zaxby’s Avocado Ranch Chicken Tacos. This time I added a Sweet Tea and an order of the limited-time-only fried cheesecake bites with caramel sauce. Tempation, thou cruel mistress.

I soon realized I wasn’t going to make it to the informal gathering planned for Friday night. I was wiped out and in bed by 8 p.m.

Saturday

Oh, the big day! Today was the 40th Reunion. It was BYOB. (Odd, yes, but the place the committee selected didn’t have a liquor license.) I decided I wasn’t going to drink so made that easy by not taking anything.

The spread was lavish: cheeses, crackers, fruits galore, roast beef and rolls, and lovely canapes filled with cheese and bacon. Those were my favorites. Plus petit-four style cheesecakes and chocolate cake bites. Yum. I had many, many small bites. As one does. And more sweet tea.

This Week’s Numbers

So how did I do for this week of fine eating?

Results for Tuesday, July 22, 2024

Starting weight: December 2022 - 255 pounds (EEEK!)

Weight today: 216.4 pounds - the same!

Goal Weight: 144 pounds

Pictures:

The Weight Graph:

It’s not always straight downhill….

Instant Analysis

I think you and I both know what did me in. It was the two take-out meals (LOADED with sugar, salt, and fat) and the many small bites on Saturday night.

Your Monday Morning Meme

There’s always, always, something to make you smile. Time to remember all the funny parts of this journey:

And I found another that tells exactly how I feel today:

Back at it

Saturday afternoon I was smart enough to pre-make some healthy food for this week. I think it will go better!

How did your week go? Click the “Leave a comment” button and let me know.

As always:

Preparation matters.

AND:

It’s Monday! Time to take over the world.

