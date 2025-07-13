I always knew that stories had a beginning, a middle, and an end.

More precisely, ever since 8th grade AP English class, I knew it followed a mountain-like shape:

My own version of a basic plot

In Mrs. Parrot’s class I learned that a story had several parts:

The exposition - the setting, where we begin Something to kick it all off; the inciting incident Rising action The climax Falling action The denouement

Since the end of April, I’ve participated in a fiction-writing class online. I had no idea before I started how much more was involved in plotting a story. The best authors make it look so easy. When I read, I get lost in the action, the story itself, never realizing until this past year how much work goes into making it happen.

One of our recent assignments was on opening scenes. As a special treat for my paid subscribers (you wonderful beings) I’ll give you a peek into the creative process - the opening chapter of my new book.

Let me know what you think. And my dear friend Jill, who read the first draft of my book Dream Not for Sale, knows exactly how much the story can change - from start to finish.