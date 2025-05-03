The quest to read 70 books by the end of the year continues!

I read seven books in April. I’m catching up on the pace, but I’m still behind.

On with the books:

The Yearling

by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlins

Years ago, in a used bookshop I came across an early edition of The Yearling. My copy is from the seventh printing in July 1938. I love the inscriptions people put into books - mine was a gift: “For Marion, a lover of nature, human nature & ‘varmints’, from her friend E.F.H. August 1938.”

This book tells the tale familiar to any young boy or girl: the incredible longing for a pet of your own. Jody, who lived in the rough Florida backwoods with his Mom and Dad around the late 1800s, couldn’t have a dog so he made a pet of a tiny orphan fawn. Over the course of a year, the fawn becomes a yearling, and Jody grows up.

It was so popular that it was turned into a movie and a musical! Rawlings won the Pulitzer Prize for this book.

Five stars.

The World’s Largest Man

by Harrison Scott Key

I bought this one at the Savannah Book Festival in 2016, and it sat on the shelf until now. This should not be construed as a slight on this wonderful book - I simply had too many other books going on at the same time, and I never got back to this one.

Key’s “Largest Man” is his father, whom he worshipped and feared. He writes of his life with his hunter Father in Mississippi, who carried him out to the woods on Opening Day as soon as he could, and who wanted Key to play in every sport possible. Key agonized for decades trying to make his Dad understand he was a writer and indoorsman, who loved nothing more than reading. Over the years Dad finally appreciated his son’s gifts.

Reading that paragraph above - it is SO DRY. It doesn’t convey the sidesplitting Southern humor of this book. For example:

We lived in Memphis, but Pop insisted we play baseball just over the state line in Mississippi, where the game retained its purer, more barbaric qualities. My rural teammates had fascinating lives. Many of them lived in trailers and other sorts of homes capable of being rolled down a hill, which had a real sense of adventure to it, while others had metal teeth and chewed tobacco. Here we were, barely eight years old, and one of them was already an uncle, while another teammate came to practice one day carrying a giant dirty baby. “I wish I had a little sister,” I said. “Shoot, this here’s my aunt,” he said, carrying her like a sack of Ol’ Roy dog food.

Five stars.

Wicked Columbia: Vice and Villainy in the Capital

Alexia Jones Helsley

There are some funny stories in here about the seamier side of Columbia - details of the houses of ill repute in what is now the upmarket Vista area of restaurants and bars make for some fine reading. Makes perfect sense when you realize that’s where the town railroad station was back in the 1800s and early 1900s. The author, a historian, gives all the backstory on the infamous Gonzales duel which led to the death of the famous progressive newspaperman. But there were too many spots when the chapters were filled with simple breaking and entering.

Three stars.

The Gifts of the Jews: How a Tribe of Desert Nomads Changed the Way Everyone Thinks and Feels

by Thomas Cahill

As a religion and history buff, this book leapt into my arms at the bookstore. I put off reading it for quite some time because I don’t always agree with Cahill’s theology, and with everything I’ve got to read, why be aggravated? When I sat down with it, I appreciated how this group of people changed everything. Because their God loved them individually, the concept of the importance of the individual - not just the collective - came into being. I loved how he traced the history of the people starting from Abraham to the final diaspora in Rome.

Four stars.

How the Marine Corps' Combat Hunter Program Can Save Your Life

by Patrick Van Horne, Jason Riley, Shawn Coyne (Editor)

I put this down for quite a while because it is so dry. How do you take such an exciting topic - survival! - and make it so that my attention wandered once or twice per chapter? Left of Bang means ‘before’ the gun or bomb goes off, or whatever bad thing happens. (Right of Bang is after - when you react.) Basically: increase your situational awareness. Be vigilant. Have a plan. That’s the summary. The book takes you through what they call the six domains of profiling: kinesics, biometrics, proxemics, geographics, iconography, and atmospherics. There are plenty of details, but the essence remains just this: maintain your situational awareness, and “watch your six.”

Three Stars.

Big Russ & Me: Father and Son: Lessons of Life

by Tim Russert

A fitting tribute to a wonderful Dad. They say the Irish are full of blarney, but there’s only heartfelt love and warmth in Tim Russert’s tribute to his father. The NBC newsman spent chapters detailing all the sacrifices his Dad made to ensure his son got the best possible start. And the sports talk! How they loved their sports.

Five stars.

The Sisters of Sinai: How Two Lady Adventurers Discovered the Hidden Gospels

by Janet Martin Soskice

I LOVED this book. The tale of two Scottish ladies, twins no less, who led lives of Biblical scholarship and adventure during the Victorian age is catnip to a history buff like me. Everyone should know their names: Agnes Smith Lewis and Margaret Smith Gibson. The twins loved traveling and explored the Sinai desert, finding the earliest copy of the four Gospels hidden under other text on the vellum pages in a dark closet at St. Catherine’s Monastery. These ladies were auto-didactic polyglots, learning new languages as they needed them! The author created a page-turner as you wanted to find out what happened on their next adventure. I couldn’t read this book fast enough.

Five stars.

What are you reading? Let me know in the comments.

