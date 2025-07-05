Thanks for reading Lighthearted by Jennifer! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

I have a four-step plan to beat the heat of a South Carolina summer. Do all of these steps in tandem:

Stay inside. Run the air conditioning full throttle. Sip a refreshing cool drink. Read a book.

As my Daddy would say when he saw me with yet another book in hand, “A good book, a glass of sweet tea: It doesn’t get any better than this!”

With that advice in mind, here are the seven books I read in June:

Lost in the Cosmos: The Last Self-Help Book

by Walker Percy

Yes, I know that Percy is a renowned author, famous for “A Confederacy of Dunces.” This is another book I bought because I thought I should read it. But I didn’t like this book. The style is disjointed; it’s a combination of lengthy self-help quizzes and thought experiments. The middle of the book is a 40-page theoretical section titled “A Semiotic Primer of the Self” which the author says can be skipped. You bet I skipped that. I did enjoy the last few tales of how humans responded to a trip to colonize outer space. But the majority - meh.

⭐⭐

Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing our Daughters

by Abigail Shrier

Abigail Schrier documents what is an almost unbelievable contagion - at least unbelievable to anyone who came of age before the iPhone. But the social media culture spurred on by easy access to smart phones has resulted in this startling increase in the number of young women thinking they are trans. She treated all the trans adults and teens she talked to with dignity and respect, and it shows in her writing. Shrier talked with girls going through the process, their parents, adults who transitioned in adulthood and doctors to get the facts.

I purchased this book the year it came out in 2020 but couldn’t face dealing with the topic then. I’m very glad I read it, and I’m even more happy that this craze seems to be slowly lessening. At least, I hope.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Distilled Genius - A Collection of Life-Changing Quotations

by Susan Branch

When the author was younger, she moved across the country to restart her life after a divorce. She loved quotes all her life, but her life reinvention spurred her collection. This is a beautiful compendium of the author’s favorite quotations organized by topic - love, friendship, nature, and more. What makes this book special is that the author is an artist and has hand drawn every page of the book, including the cover. Here’s a sample of an inside page:

⭐⭐⭐⭐

How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life

by Scott Adams

Again, another book I bought years ago, read a little bit, and put down when I got distracted by a thriller I was also reading at the time. Wish I hadn’t done it - this one is worth careful attention. Scott teaches us how he uses *systems* not goals to position himself for success. I picked up some helpful hints. And the bonus Dilbert strips sprinkled throughout are a plus.

⭐⭐⭐⭐

The House that Broke Me

by Kate Lariscy

I broke my rule of NOT buying a new book this year, and reading only what’s on my shelves, for this book. Kate is a coworker of mine and a few weeks ago she messaged me on the work Teams chat, saying she’d heard I’d written a memoir, and wasn’t it a coincidence - so had she! We both ended up buying each other’s books.

This is an incredible memoir of growing up in a challenging home. Kate’s story of living with a talented, successful, mother who became addicted to prescription drugs is told tenderly while truthfully. Kate developed a strong will and confidence to deal with the stress and anxiety of her situation. I’m so impressed with the way she overcame every challenge life has thrown her way.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

A Wonder Book for Girls and Boys

by Nathaniel Hawthorne

I bought this copy of a 1949 edition (shown above) in a secondhand bookshop because a) it was by Hawthorne, and b) it was so charming. Hawthorne took six Greek myths and retold them in a way that made them more accessible to the children of the late 19th century. He wove a story around the six myths of a group of children, friends and cousins, visiting a country home in the summer, playing games, going for hikes and listening to these tales told by an older friend, a young college freshman who acted as their guardian on the hikes and other adventures. I devoured this in only a day. It was such a nice way to revisit Midas, Pandora’s box, Atlas, Hercules and Antaeus, Philemon and Baucis, and the Chimera.

⭐⭐⭐⭐

A Rule of Life

by Patricia Brandon

Pat is one of my church friends, and I thoroughly enjoy her historical fiction. You will be transported as I was to this wonderful camp in the western North Carolina mountains during the early part of the 20th century. It’s the story of a lively quartet of camp counselors and their wonderful young campers, in a setting so glorious you wish you were there (especially during the muggy, humid South Carolina summer.) Pat hooks you from the beginning with the quest to find out the identity of the mysterious “sin eater.” Couple that with a blossoming romance, a kidnapping, and a murder, and you have an enjoyable mystery to while away a hot day.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Hope you are reading something fun, friends.

