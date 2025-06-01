We’re done with May! Hard to believe we’re chugging into the last month of the first half of 2025.

Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. - Ferris Bueller

Here’s what I read in the merry month of May, for a total of six books.

The Unknown Warriors

by Nicholas Pringle

This book tore at my heart. In 2006 the author, a freelance journalist, sent a letter to many papers around Great Britain, asking World War II vets to 1) share their wartime experiences with the public and 2) for their opinion on the direction of modern Britain. The letters are from all types of soldiers, sailors, and airman, from Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland. Everyone spoke of the brotherhood amongst those they served with. And almost to a man each regretted the direction modern-day Britain is going. A sad elegy for the U.K.’s “Greatest Generation.”

⭐⭐⭐

The Fellowship of the Ring

by JR Tolkien

Until this year I’d never read this classic. Yes, it’s not on my list of 70 books, but I read it as part of my Inklings book club.

Tolkien is a master of song and poem. Not only did he create the entire world of Middle Earth, but he filled it with its own history, legends, mythology, poetry and song. Every character in the story takes a turn to either sing or recite. Poetry is everywhere.

Now I HAVE to read the next one in the trilogy, The Two Towers.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The Unbearable Bassington

by (Saki) H.H. Munro

I knew of Saki from his delightful short stories, which always had a twist. (I’m still chuckling over The Open Window, with its memorable ending: “Romance at short notice was her specialty.”)

The slim volume I had was labeled “Saki’s Works” and I was expecting more short stories. But the subheading, which I ignored in the used bookstore years ago when I bought it indicated this slim book was a short novel.

It’s set in the Edwardian era of England, when marriage was all important. Mrs. Bassington has a son Comus, who is handsome, stylish, irresponsible, perpetually broke, and pleasure-seeking. Comus meets a very wealthy young women and begins paying court. Mrs. Bassington thinks this will be the making of Comus, as well as providing for her maintenance in the future. Yet there is another suitor - coincidentally, Comus’ friend. The bulk of the novel revolves around what choice Elaine, the lovely heiress, makes and why.

Saki’s wit is on full display. After one bore drones on and on at a dinner party, he concludes: “The gratitude of those poor creatures, when I presented them with a set of table crockery apiece, the tears in their eyes and in their voices when they thanked me, would be impossible to describe. ‘Thank you all the same for describing it,’” said Comus.

The novel ends abruptly, tragically, but perfectly. I cannot stop wondering which of the two, mother or son, is the Unbearable Bassington.

⭐⭐⭐⭐

The Brothers Karamazov

by Fyodor Dostoevsky

I can’t believe I finished this one in only 18 days. This 701-page classic is Dostoyevsky’s last novel and his masterwork. The author’s ability to draw characters is renowned: we see the “stinking Lizaveta,” the frivolous Grushenka, the depraved Father of the three brothers in the book title, who is given over to sensuality and hedonistic living, and the three sons: the eldest far gone toward debauchery himself, the second an intellectual atheist, and the third, a winsome young believer who first wanted to be a monk. Dostoyevsky bases his book on the great themes: fathers and sons, shame and guilt, a person’s purpose in life, the role of religion in society. A modern reader is challenged tackling this novel: it requires much attention to keep track of the many major and minor characters, plus a plot written in such detail that it’s hard to believe the main events take place over just two days. There are so many excursions into discussions of the weighty topics that Russians love to discuss: heaven and hell, religion, and a person’s soul.

I ended up loving this one. There’s good reason it’s a classic.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Rhetoric

by Aristotle

Next up (and somewhat simultaneously, as I’d dip into this when I needed a break from Russian drama) was Rhetoric. This was unlike anything I’ve ever read. It’s amazing to realize that the general principles our society was organized around had their first documented utterance in 380 BC when Aristotle taught. The cover of this edition promised that Aristotle would teach you how to speak clearly. Well. This was not a book on speech like any you’ve read in the 20th or 21st century. This was about first principles: what are the parts of an argument; what are enthymemes (I had to look that up so many times), to what are the emotions of man that will cause him to be persuaded. It was extremely hard to read, but now I feel as if I’d had a class with one of the greatest teachers in Western civilization.

⭐⭐⭐⭐

The Tell Tale Heart and Other Writings

by Edgar Allen Poe

I read enough of these stories to realize I don’t like this genre of horror and macabre stories. The Fall of the House of Usher left me cold. I read enough of this volume to realize I don’t care if Poe is world famous; it’s not my bag. I do enjoy Poe’s poetry, though. (And I loved the Purloined Letter. A tour-de-force of psychology!)

⭐⭐⭐

What books did you read this month? Let me know in the comments!

