Years ago, I gave a presentation to my Toastmasters club on the art and beauty of the thank-you note. I cherish those notes. I love writing and receiving any type of letter – on real paper, sent through the old-fashioned mail. It’s odd that I’m such a Luddite, considering I work as a Business Systems Analyst. That’s where I live in the digital world, helping to craft new web applications and make changes to our company’s current websites and applications.

But the lure of the written letter holds. I enjoy picking out unique stationery. Right before a high school friend went off to college, I bought her a box of stationery I adored, so she could send me letters on that beautiful paper. I ensured that by stamping and self-addressing some of the envelopes to me.

Today I keep a few of the thank you notes I receive and put them in my commonplace book/journal. One of my most cherished is a thank you note from my brother who is as well brought up as anyone. He not only thanks me, but his trademark sense of humor shines through.

Photo by author. In case you can’t read that signoff, it says “Your awesome brother”

Besides writing letters, I’m one of the biggest history geeks you’ll ever meet. My library at home extends across three rooms. I started thinking about how pricey stamps are now. Like me you probably use “Forever” stamps. That’s a good way to get us all not to think about how a 1st class stamp now costs 73 cents! Well, did you know …

There Once Was More than One Mail Carrier

There was a time in this country when the Post Office had competition. In 1844 a lawyer who rejoiced in the name Lysander Spooner got fed up with the high prices the Post Office charged to send mail. Back then, it was 18 ¾ cents to send a letter from Boston to NYC – in today’s dollars, that would mean spending $6.25 per stamp. (Yikes.) It cost more to send letters from Boston to Washington D.C. – 25 cents, or $8.33 today.

Credit: The Online Library of Liberty

Lysander decided to do something about it. After all, the Constitution says that Congress must provide for mail delivery. But it didn’t say that private citizens couldn’t. He created the American Letter Mailing Company, headquartered in New York. They started up by charging only 6 ¼ cents per each half ounce, with delivery to Philadelphia, Baltimore and Boston. He even sold stamps 20 for a dollar – 5 cent each.

As you can imagine the Post Office fought back. They threatened to withdraw all US Postal mail (a cash cow) from the Railroads if they carried this private mail. But Spooner kept on, winning court cases and lowering the cost of postage. By 1845, the USPS finally had to lower the cost of US postage to 5 cents per half ounce just to compete. Spooner lowered his rates even more! Citizens everywhere benefitted from the competition – six years later the US Post Office finally lowered postal rates to a uniform 3 cents.

Sad Outcome

So, what happened to Spooner? The US Post Office couldn’t beat him, so they prevailed upon Congress to legislate him out of business. In 1851 they passed a law to ensure that the government did have a monopoly on distributing mail.

Even though Spooner had to close his business, and is unknown today, to stamp lovers and historians, he is “The Father of the Three-Cent Stamp.”

Aside from excursions into history, I’m also fascinated by how things work. Whatever it is – I just like to know what makes it tick. The latest postal office news had me wondering – how is a letter delivered? What goes into the whole shebang – from dropping it in my mailbox at the end of my driveway, putting up the little red flag, and waving at my mail carrier – to that letter showing up one day at someone else’s house – whether across town or across the country.

To my analytical delight, I found on the website of the US Post Office a video all about the behind-the-scenes work. If you have a little time, take a look at how carefully engineered the system is which delivers your mail to you:

What do you look forward to in the Mail?

Whenever we go to our mailboxes today, it’s all too often just a collection of catalogs, flyers from politicians or junk mail. In the spring the flyers from real estate agents start appearing. Don’t you cherish the few letters you get personally addressed to you? I know I do. Send a quick note to someone soon. You’ll make their day.

