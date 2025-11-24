Welcome, new subscribers! I hope this reminiscence starts your festive season with good cheer.

It’s that time of year – brace yourself for the tranche of overwrought Christmas letters coming your way. Aunt Lucy may email the letter this year (due to .78 cent stamps) but it will still run to seven paragraphs about the academic and social triumphs of Ava, Liam and Lucas, her perfectly behaved children, culminating in the glory of their vacation/educational trip to Belize. Good old Dad gets maybe a sentence at the end. (“Johnny continues to work as an executive at XYZ corporation.”) By the end of the letter, you’re either laughing or about to be sick.

I don’t do Christmas letters. Usually, it’s just a card with a picture of me and my good dog Podrick. Sometimes he poses happily; sometimes it’s under duress. I try to get them in the mail the weekend after Thanksgiving. That way your relatives and friends have more time to reciprocate.

This year I decided to take a different route. I’m sharing with you my sarcastic version of a Christmas 2025 letter. Here I present to you the actual story of what I’ve been up to for the last year. You will be encouraged after you read this missive.

Hello dear friends and far-flung family,

2025 started with BIG GOALS. I went through my overstuffed bookshelves and count the number of books I have not yet read. When I hit 70 (with more unread books still to count) I stopped counting. Instead, I decided to start reading. I made my reading list for the year and proudly put 70 books as my Goodreads 2025 goal. I read on average about five or six books a month until July.

In April I published my first book! I told the tale of how I escaped the Amway ‘cult of free enterprise’ in Dream Not for Sale. I managed to get several good friends to buy it and now I have eight five-star reviews. I wrote it for my niece and two nephews since their 20s and that’s the age people tend to fall prey to these scams. However, out of my target audience only the youngest nephew read it. I spent all my life thinking a book was the way to get important thoughts out to the world. I should have made a Tik-Tok.

I got sick in early July. Did you know if you take the same allergy medicine, like Zyrtec, for over 20 years, it stops working? I didn’t find out until after two doctor visits and a steroid prescription. My sinus drainage left me flat out miserable for six weeks.

That tailspin sent me off my diet off the rest of the year. Today I don’t know what I weigh and I’m terrified to step on the scale. I keep hearing from friends about their successes. Victory for me is eating only three meals a day and no snacks. Next week I’ll experiment with salad for lunch.

I stopped keeping track of books read after 38 books.

And now it’s time for the annual Christmas picture of me with my doggie. Poor Podrick is getting older – I got him in 2017 when he was about a year or so old. Now the hairs above his eyes are turning gray. And my face is back to being full. Oh, well – fat is the original filler!

Since I’m writing a letter to you all I can send more than one picture. That’s helpful because I didn’t look good in any pictures Podrick looked nice in, and vice-versa. Ah me. Between my death grip on my dog to keep him still, and my double-chins, I’m not sure I could do a picture Christmas card.

Christmas Card Posing, with Dog and Chaos

May you all have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Love, Jennifer

Which photo do you like best? Tell me in the comments. And if you choose to mail Christmas cards or letters - mail early! Do like me and send it out before the first weekend of December. Gotta remind those cousins who remembers them.

