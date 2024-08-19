Earlier this week walking the dog I started thinking of all the words that mean “many things or abundance.” Things that writers think about, as you do.

Cornucopia - a horn of plenty. That big trumpet/horn shaped thing you see in the fall; a sure sign of abundance. I long to find an inexpensive one for a Thanksgiving centerpiece. But I’m not paying $35 for one, thank you very much, Amazon.

Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay — What a beautiful example

One year I must have spent nearly that amount buying fall gourds and other vegetables in order to create the Thanksgiving Sunday altarpiece at my church in Savannah. Layers of Saran Wrap protected the fair linen below the cornucopia the church’s Altar Guild had on hand for the purpose. Then my imagination ran rampant: purple, orange and rust-colored gourds spilled out, with mini pumpkins and squash strewn about. I poked little dried corn cobs into the spaces between gourds.

Of course, this was in the ‘90s, back before the cell phone camera, and I forgot to lug my big 35 mm camera along with me to church that day. Darn. I wish I could show you.

Salmagundi - a cold platter of many things: chopped meat, anchovies, eggs. Sometimes a hearty salad.

That led to pleasant thoughts of the late 1700s taverns in Colonial Williamsburg, where salmagundi was a favored dish.

That led me to thoughts of

Mulligatawny - You may think; this is not a collection of things; this a soup! But what a soup - it was created by the British in India and is a wonderful fusion of the two cultures. Besides - there are so many ingredients in this spicy and slightly sweet soup: shredded chicken, lentils, apples, carrots, onion, celery, coconut milk, garam masala, and more, that it is a collection. The name came from the Tamil words for pepper water. Here are two recipes with more history of this lovely soup - from Once Upon A Chef and Chef John at All Recipes.

Mulligatawny was Kramer’s favorite soup from the Soup Nazi in Seinfeld.

Collation - a light informal meal.

Then I started thinking about the collations ladies would enjoy in my favorite novels by Jane Austen and Louisa May Alcott. If you read the books as a girl, then you remember the surprise supper Mr. Lawrence sent to the girls, in appreciation for the gift of their Christmas breakfast to the poor Hummel family:

…when they saw the table they looked at one another in rapturous amazement. It was like “Marmee” to get up a little treat for them, but anything so fine as this was unheard of since the departed days of plenty. There was ice cream, actually two dishes of it, - pink and white, - and cake, and fruit, and distracting French bonbons, and in the middle of the table four great bouquets of flowers.

Alas, so many of my favorite words revolve around food. I had to challenge myself to find collective nouns that weren’t food-related. At first I was stumped. I kept thinking about food: groaning board, feast, etc. Finally I came up with: plethora. That doesn’t really sing, does it? At least not like cornucopia.

All that plenty!

This past week I’ve been thinking about how blessed I am.

The Lord has done amazing things for us! What joy! Ps. 126:3

That quote is from a deck of gratitude cards my sister-in-law gave me for Christmas a couple of years ago. It’s the antidote to any residual self-pity and a wonderful way to practice gratitude each day.

Each card has a quote on one side, and a Bible verse on the other:

This thought by Robert L. Stevenson buoys my spirits today:

All for you

Dear readers, you are the reason I keep going. You are the reason I’m doing as well as I am in saying no to snacks and eating sensibly. I want to have good news for you each week. Thank you for following along on the journey! I’m so grateful to have you as readers.

It’s Time: This Week’s Numbers

And now for the big reveal. It was a good week, consumption--wise; I managed to stay away from temptation several evenings of the week! And I deliberately restrained myself on Saturday evening. And I even did more exercising than normal. Sunday evening, the night before I weigh, I did indulge a little more than usual. I ate a lot of gluten-free crackers.

Results for Monday, August 19, 2024

Starting weight: December 2022 - 255 pounds (EEEK!)

Weight today: 218.4 pounds

Goal Weight: 144 pounds

Pictures:

The Weight Graph:

Instant Analysis

My heart fell into my manicured toes when I saw that number. Arrghhh was my immediate thought.

And I felt so good the last few days! I’ve been feeling slimmer - if you can feel that way. My new clothes - in smaller sizes, thank you! - are fitting nicely and I’m looking good.

Enough whining. Line in the sand. Today starts now. I already have my walking shoes on and I’m ready to go. By the time this is published and you are reading this I will be out getting my exercise.

Your Monday Morning Meme

I love this.

Actually - that’s not far off. I have to be VERY careful this week in pre-planning!

Inspiration for the Week

Have a good week!

Leave a comment