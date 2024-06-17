I’ve swung from diet fad to diet fad: low fat to low carb to carnivore and back again. I’ve counted calories strictly, written down everything I’ve eaten, and drunk liter upon liter of water in a day.

I’m done with all the strict rules.

Now I’ve decided to follow the old-fashioned advice.

In the words of Bertie Wooster, it’s time to “knock off the starches.”

Focus on the Positive

These are the positive things I will do:

Eating healthy, whole foods.

Eating foods in season when they’re fresh. I’m looking forward to tomatoes from my garden this year!

Drinking black coffee in the morning. No more half and half. I’ve cut it out at home, but I’ve got to eliminate it at my twice a month Toastmasters meeting at the local restaurant. It’s too easy to dump three or four half and half capsules in.

Drinking water as my main drink. I’ve said goodbye to Cherry Coke Zero, one of my favorites.

(Fun tangent: yesterday at work my slim boss had a full regular Coke in front of her during a meeting. She never took a sip. I watched! As I sat there thinking about the 60 grams of sugar in that Coke, and how most of the world drinks their soda with sugar instead of diet, I marveled at her self-control. I would have downed it in the first 20 minutes.)

Lots and lots of water. I’m buying so much LaCroix I should become a shareholder. Thanks to my Brita filter I’m transitioning slowly into a tap water drinker.

The foods I’m eating:

Meat – steaks, ground beef, hamburger patties. I’m not shying away from healthy fats in meat.

Chicken. My favorite is the easiest in the world to do: roast chicken. But for summer I’m doing quick chicken breasts in the air fryer.

Fish – I do need to use up all the tuna in my cabinet. The freezer is stocked with salmon, thanks to all of my Butcher Box deliveries. Freezers are one of the 20th and 21th century’s miracles. Thanks to that tool, I get to enjoy salmon hundreds of miles away from their spawning rivers.

Green Vegetables. I’m not going to worry about carb amounts in those. Nobody ever got fat eating green beans or broccoli.

For dessert, and in limited quantities, I’ll have:

Berries and during the fall, apples.

No one got fat eating an apple a day.

Those Foods I’ve Banished From Regular Consumption:

As I said, I’ve stopped drinking those artificially sweetened drinks. They stimulate the insulin response too. I’m also cutting out sweetened tea. I’ve been cheating a little. A half-sweet, half-unsweet tea from time to time. I’ve got to stop that. Time to embrace this change as permanent.

Junk food. No more of my favorite cheat: a Reese’s Crunch bar. Those make my mouth water every time I’m in the grocery store checkout.

Pasta. Much as I love it, I had no idea of portion control. Plus, a pasta dinner makes me fall asleep.

Bread – or anything made with refined flour. This is one of the hardest. I love, love, love bread. I’m not cutting it out of my life forever – it just has to be a very special occasion. Like being in Paris, eating baguettes. Or the most special, celebratory dinner. But day-to-day. I’ve had my last Lizard’s Thicket biscuit for a long, long, time. (Plus, their biscuits are NOT homemade on the premises, so that’s not good enough!)

Fast food. Over the years it has been such a go-to, after a long hard day at work. But it has stopped. I am not a teenager! And I cannot eat like one.

Other starches like potatoes and rice. Occasionally I’ll have sweet potatoes, because those are healthy. But potatoes eaten the way my Midwestern father eats them, i.e., every day if he can? Nope.

This is the old-fashioned advice I’ve now created for myself. Stick to the meats and veggies, a little fruit from time and time, and knock off the starches.

I think I can do it. And if I can do it - then I know YOU can do it too.