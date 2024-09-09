Whatever channel you turn on, you can’t escape it: scads of chubby women and men, happily singing out:

Oh – oh, Ozempic!

Face it, you’re probably singing along with it right now. Those spots are ubiquitous – and not just on TV, but YouTube and streaming channels. I haven’t had cable TV in years but see the commercials on the basic level of Amazon Prime I watch.

Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro: these drugs are everywhere. And it’s not just Hollywood celebs getting “Ozempic face,” those hollow cheeks that indicate the starlet has been seeking help with losing the baby weight.

I ran into a dear friend who had been getting serious about her weight. A year before she’d even gone abroad for a surgery which would reduce her stomach volume (stapling?) so she couldn’t eat as much.

It was still hard for her to get the weight off, so she turned to the new drugs. She chose Mounjaro.

The next time I saw her, it was almost as if she had shrunk by magic. I don’t mean by height, but everywhere! As I was walking into the place where I was meeting her for dinner, I almost gasped out loud. My friend was practically half the size I’d seen her at, only eight months before. The effect was if she’d taken a potion marked “Drink this” in Alice and Wonderland. It was that astounding.

Of course I told her she looked fantastic, but in truth I was worried. I told her that I was scared for her; no one knew what the long-term effects of these drugs are. I even said, thinking back on all the bits I’d gleaned from social media: Once you go off this drug there could be terrible side effects! The weight may come rushing back!! She laughed and said, “Why would I go off this drug?” That worried me even more.

To be honest though it did seem to control her appetite. While I was happily snarfing up my sandwich and fries, she ate just half of hers.

Ozempic and Wegovy are both the same drug, semaglutide (Wegovy is a higher dose) while Mounjaro is tirzepatide. All three of them are injectable drugs. Ozempic was designed to help type 2 diabetics regulate their blood sugar, as well as help prevent cardiac problems like heart attack or strokes. It was discovered the drug gave users excellent weight loss results. Wegovy and Mounjaro have been designed as weight loss aids that “mimic hormones which send signals to the parts of your brain responsible for appetite and hunger.”

The potential side effects are enough to keep me from rushing to my doctor to ask for this. Besides - remember all the weight loss drugs of old?

Back in the 70s, women were using “Ayds” for weight loss. My mom had some of those – I tried one. Chocolatey, yum. She quickly hid the box from me.

Back then, some weight loss pills amounted to nothing more than amphetamines. They definitely weren’t good for you! Today, the most benign side effects mean that if you stop, you can easily gain the weight back. A study paid for by Novo-Nordisk (who makes Ozempic and Wegovy) showed that participants gained back over two-thirds of their loss. Yikes.

(Note from me: Do I really have to tell you to always check with your doctor first?)

Pill-happy

In our current medical system, it seems that doctors are ready, willing, and happy to immediately write a scrip for their patients. It makes me wonder what the incentives are for the M.D.’s compensation – are they getting bonuses from the drug companies? Or, more probably, the insurance system incentivizes packing in as many patients per day into the doctor’s schedule, and that precludes any long-term counseling or customized solutions. “Hello, yes, your BMI is over 30, you are obese, here’s your scrip, have a nice day.”

I know doctors must be so frustrated over this system. From what I’ve learned and seen in my own life, many are opting out and not accepting insurance at all. One of my doctors is now doing this, and another I tried to visit does the same.

A second challenge is that medical schools give future physicians on average, fewer than 20 hours of nutrition education. How can a doctor do any counseling with this knowledge base? More importantly – why aren’t doctors recommending consults with nutritionists? The future health of our nation depends on turning this around.

After all, I’d rather pay the farmer than the doctor.

It’s Time: This Week’s Numbers

Results for Monday, Sept 9, 2024

Starting weight: December 2022 - 255 pounds (EEEK!)

Weight today: 213. 8 pounds

Goal Weight: 144 pounds

Pictures:

Weren’t we just here?

The Weight Graph:

Ach, another plateau

Instant Analysis

It doesn’t seem like my body can do steady weight loss for four weeks in a row, does it? I slacked off a little bit yesterday - I actually ate two slices of cake at the church picnic yesterday. I have to be careful every single day. Sigh.

Oh well, today is a new day!

Your Monday Morning Meme

Inspiration for the Week

Thank you

Dear readers, you are the reason I keep going. You are the reason I’m doing as well as I am in saying no to snacks and eating sensibly. Thank you for following along on the journey. I’m so grateful you’re here. Have a good week!

