If you remember that theme song, 1) you’re showing your age and 2) we should be friends.

Before we begin 🙏

First — thank you to the new subscribers! How I love you.

Today’s post is a compilation of different topics, hence the crazy name.

Frasier: the perfect sitcom

Why I loved it

It’s the only sequel or spinoff show I’ve seen that didn’t feel like a sad, wan imitation of the parent show. Frasier on Cheers was such a delightfully pompous character - but able to laugh at himself (eventually.) That’s why we all loved him so.

Bringing the show across the country and giving him the wacky family members was a super setup, but it wouldn’t have worked if the ensemble hadn’t been as strong as it was. David Hyde Pierce as Niles was the perfect brother to Fraser, and John Mahoney was born to play Marty, his policeman father. The others in the cast - Jane Leeves as Daphne, the live-in therapist and ‘Beatrice’ to Niles, as well as Peri Gilpin as Roz, Frasier’s smart-tongued producer, were also outstanding.

Kelsey Grammer, the lead, had it easy playing off that outstanding cast!

The writing was witty enough, but even the title cards between scenes captured the fun. The topics they covered - you couldn’t do it in our hypersensitive environment today. And of course, there was Eddie:

Frasier was the Platonic ideal of sitcoms.

On to a more tender topic…

Happy Mother’s Day

This is my first Mother’s Day without my mom. As a child, on Mother’s Day all the ladies wore carnation corsages to church: a red carnation if their mom was living; a white carnation if she had died. I remember thinking that if I had a corsage mine would be red. If we still had this lovely custom, I’d be wearing a white carnation to church tomorrow.

I can’t think about my mom without remembering how much she loved her work as a nurse. And this Mother’s Day is just before:

International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day takes place annually on May 12, commemorating the birth of Florence Nightingale. She revamped the profession with her work in the Crimean War.

Of course, that day is just the kickoff to Nurses’ Week, May 12 - May 18. Many of my friends have pursued this as a career. To them, I tell this story: My mom told us about how she loved her patients at the state hospital. She worked with the geriatric mental patients. Most of them had nowhere else to go, and only some had visitors.

One patient had a relative who was a high-ranking official in town. He would come to visit, and often. One day as he was leaving, he turned to Mom and said, “There’s a special place in heaven for people like you.”

I agree.

Leave a comment