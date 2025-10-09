Turning back to the light
finding joy in a gloomy hour
Hello to my new subscribers and welcome. Not every post is as heavy as the last two; the last month has been rough for so many. Today I’m focusing on the things that bring joy - and light hearts. To my long-time followers: I will continue my series on the books I read over the summer. I spent July and half of August with a soul-sapping sinus infection that drained my energy for reading books. Now I’m catching up.
The Joy of a Well-Chosen Word
Did you ever read Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw - or the play based on it, My Fair Lady by Lerner and Lowe? Henry Higgins, in his training of Eliza Doolittle, was able to take on the challenge of teaching the ragamuffin proper English because of his love for the language. As he said to encourage her:
“…think what you’re trying to accomplish. Think what you’re dealing with. The majesty and grandeur of the English language. It’s the greatest possession we have. The noblest sentiments that ever flowed in the hearts of men are contained in its extraordinary, imaginative and musical mixtures of sounds.”
Shaw expressed exactly how I feel about English in just a few sentences.
Why Memorize Poetry?
Making a poem mine through memory is fun. I started memorizing poetry back in high school. As we learned in Sunday School, “As a man thinketh in his heart, so is he.” I wanted to think about something beautiful.
Plus - I wanted something in my brain in case I ever went to prison. Reading Martin Luther King Jr’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” had that effect on me. Not only did I learn about civil rights, but I learned you better have something stored in the ol’ noggin if you need to do time.
The first poem I memorized was one stanza from one of the Lucy poems by Wordsworth:
A violet by a mossy stone
Half-hidden from the eye
Fair as a star when only one
is shining in the sky.
Long-time readers know what a fan I am of Wordsworth. His poem “I wandered lonely as a cloud” was one of the first I memorized all the way through. The reason I memorized it is laid out in the last verse:
For oft, when on my couch I lie,
in vacant or in pensive mood,
they flash upon that inward eye
which is the bliss of solitude;
And then my heart with pleasure fills,
and dances with the daffodils.
Castles in the Air and Flights of Fancy
It’s not just Wordsworth that sparks my imagination. Ever since I first read Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s lines “In Xandu did Kubla Khan a stately pleasure-dome decree” I haven’t been able to get the images of his verse out of my head. The last stanza is like a coda, locked into my memory vault forever.
A damsel with a dulcimer
In a vision once I saw:
It was an Abyssinian maid
And on her dulcimer she played,
Singing of Mount Abora.
Could I revive within me
Her symphony and song,
To such a deep delight ’twould win me,
That with music loud and long,
I would build that dome in air,
That sunny dome! those caves of ice!
And all who heard should see them there,
And all should cry, Beware! Beware!
His flashing eyes, his floating hair!
Weave a circle round him thrice,
And close your eyes with holy dread
For he on honey-dew hath fed,
And drunk the milk of Paradise.
Scholars have debated the meanings of the images of this opium-induced vision ever since its publication in 1816. I simply revel in the musical sounds and startling images.
Poetry isn’t just soul-stirring. It’s sometimes silly, sometimes just for fun. Whatever was William Carlos William going on about?
so much depends
upon
a red wheel
barrow
glazed with rain
water
beside the white
chickens
That’s the entire poem, “The Red Wheelbarrow.” I don’t waste time on analysis; I simply enjoy the mental picture.1
Tell me, which poems nourish and amuse you? Here’s one last parting thought - Poe’s Raven retold by a cat:
Ok, let’s analyze. Perhaps it is about the importance of capturing and appreciating the everyday moments of our lives, those which comprise the vast majority of our days. YMMV.