This is the second weekend in a row that the following has happened:

Our church cancelled services Podrick, my dog, couldn’t go for a walk.

It’s been quite the January here in South Carolina. Last weekend the roads were iced over, and the people descended on the grocery stores buying out the bread and milk. This weekend? Winter wonderland, as the snow falls softly but steadily. I went to the store Friday evening and no one seemed in a panic.

Now, it’s time to get back to snuggling up on my sofa, with a good book. Here, for your enjoyment: my South Carolina winter.

Podrick didn’t stay out long.

The view from the dining room

And finally, a few seconds of falling snow:

Hope you are all staying toasty warm!

