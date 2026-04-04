Image by Thomas from Pixabay

✝️ For my Christian readers, I pray you experience a joyful Easter. Before I get to my topic, I wanted to share some articles my colleagues at PJ Media wrote about the events of Holy Week. Enjoy:

On Maundy Thursday, We Remember the Life in the Blood of Christ

Christ's Agony in the Garden: He Suffered Every Sorrow and Sin

To Wear the Crown of Peace, You Must Wear the Crown of Thorns

Tetelestai: The Meaning of ‘It Is Finished’ – PJ Media

The Beauty of Only 12 Lines

Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve loved poetry – for the playful use of language; the way poets say so much, in so few words. An excellent poem is one you come back to again and again, to tease out the meaning.

Memorizing poetry is something we used to do in school. Poetry is a way to have something to ponder in the still small moments. It has rhyme and meter, so it is easier to memorize. And should you ever land in prison you will have rich inner resources to fall back on!

I’d like to share a poem today about a woman who may appear lonely – but perhaps she had a rich inner life.

The poet is William Wordsworth. His dates are 1770– 1850. Imagine, born when the US was still a British colony, and died in the fullness of the Victorian Era. The poem I’ll share with with you today is a short one, merely 3 stanzas. It’s one of a series of five poems composed between 1798 and 1801.

All but one of the poems were first published during 1800 in the second edition of Lyrical Ballads, a collaboration between Wordsworth and Samuel Taylor Coleridge.

Lyrical Ballads was Wordsworth’s first major publication and a milestone in the early English Romantic movement. The themes of the series are beauty, nature, love, longing, and death.

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She dwelt among the untrodden ways

Beside the springs of Dove;

A maid whom there were none to praise,

And very few to love.



A violet by a mossy stone

Half hidden from the eye!

- Fair as a star, when only one

Is shining in the sky.



She lived unknown, and few could know

When Lucy ceased to be;

But she is in her grave, and O

The difference to me!

Image by KIMDAEJEUNG from Pixabay

Let’s look at those words more carefully:

She dwelt among the untrodden ways