Friday morning, before 8:15 a.m., I was reminded that we can choose our response to anything life throws at us.

I realized that true passion brings an analytical, logical topic to life.

I volunteered for a chance to sharpen my speaking skills through competition.

And I laughed hard and long with friends as we talked about the dreadful humidity of Columbia, South Carolina - a place so hot we worked it into the town slogan: Famously Hot.

Where did I do all of this - and more - before most people even get to work? At my community Toastmasters group.

Early But Worth It

At 6:30 a.m. on the first and third Fridays of the month, I leave my house to get to the local country cooking place, Lizards Thicket early, before our 7 a.m. Toastmasters club starts.

Two Notch Toastmasters, TNT - the “Dynamite” Toastmasters, as we call ourselves, has been meeting since the mid 80’s. Our club charter was issued on April 1, 1986. Next year we will have to have a huge 40th anniversary celebration.

Some of the current members have been with the club almost that long. Two that showed up today have been there since the 90s. Our sergeant-at-arms has been a member for 16 years. I’ve been a member of this club since 2011.

Today we had a fairly good crowd: nine in the restaurant’s private dining room, site of all local club meetings, and two more joining by Zoom. Ever since Covid, we’ve had an online option. We started switching back to in-person meetings around 2022, but it’s a nice add-on. Several members do a lot of traveling in their careers, and they’d join us wherever they are.

Leading the meeting

Today I took on the role of Toastmaster of the Day. (We switch roles at each meeting.) I acted as the emcee, making sure the show stayed on the road and we stuck to our time limits. We have to hit our 8:15 ending time because several of the club members still work and have to get to the office.

Because I was Toastmaster I got to choose the theme. What else was I thinking about in a muggy hot July day but humidity? I sent out an email to the club members telling them that was the theme. I immediately got a reply back from one member: “Jennifer, at this particular time, humidity is not a pleasant subject! 😁”

It worked, though. Our Table Topics Master of the Day chose questions on the theme which gave members a chance to speak off-the-cuff for one to two minutes. One of my favorite questions from this morning was “Do you think Hell will be as humid as South Carolina?”

Listening and Learning

The prepared speeches are the highlight of every meeting. One of our members is a qualified, credentialed Parliamentarian, serving as an officer for the state’s governing association. He’s given a few speeches on parliamentary procedure before – it’s his passion. Some of those speeches went deep in the arcana of the rules of parliamentary procedure; when exactly do you call for point of information over point of privilege?

Today, though, what could have been a dry subject became fascinating as Rochester spoke of his journey into this world. When he retired from the army, he left a system where you knew exactly what to do because someone told you. In the civilian world, he wanted to understand how people could run meetings effectively. That was his entrée into what became much more than a hobby, but a lifelong passion project.

Before that speech, though, we heard from a member who’d built his own company. He shared how three people he knew reacted to adversity in a speech entitled “Bad Things Happen to Good People.” The first, Matt, is a wealthy man who had strong faith and the ability to see difficult or emotional situations with calmness and clarity. His younger brother, Will, is a building project manager who builds houses. He recommends to Matt they go into business with Will’s college friend Adam, who’s also done well in commercial development. They begin building houses together.

But after six months, vendors started calling Will about unpaid bills. Right then, every Toastmaster grasped exactly where this story was going. Will went to Matt, who checked the account. $300,000 gone. Matt looked further and realized all the money went to Adam. Will was furious.

But Matt calmly met with Adam, who to his credit didn’t shy away. Matt took Adam through every check. It was a mortifying experience for Adam, who explained he’d had several properties he thought would sell. Adam’s expensive lifestyle – wealthy neighborhood, the kids in private schools – made him desperate. He thought he’d pay it back – but the properties didn’t sell.

The reaction of each man was the point of the speech: Will wouldn’t and still hasn’t spoken to Adam. Adam was contrite and swore he’d pay it back. Matt rolled his eyes, knowing that was unlikely, but took the attitude of “loving the sinner but hating the sin.” He saw that situation clearly: his own wealth meant his life wouldn’t change, that Adam didn’t plan to steal, and that Adam was too embarrassed to ask for help.

Every listener in the room pondered their own reaction. (I know I wouldn’t have been as calm as Matt.) And then our speaker gave a beautiful ending to the story: one year later, Matt opened a letter from Adam with a check for $100,000. Since then, Adam paid off the debt with interest.

Every Meeting a New Vista

Every one of the TNT members brings a world of experience to the club, and each speech is a different window into life. One member is the first female architecture graduate from Clemson. Another is a super successful salesman. One has recently retired from engineering position. Some are younger and just getting started in their careers.

Each one of us is part of a 100-year tradition of learning to become better communicators and leaders. Come join us!

This photo was taken March 3, 2023. The faces may change, but the camaraderie is the same.

