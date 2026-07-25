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Note: It’s been a while since I’ve written. Thank you for sticking with me. Today is the first day I’ve felt energetic since getting sick over Independence weekend – and the entire week after that. No, it wasn’t Covid, but it was a doozie. Now I’m back with some thoughts on a sermon one of the deacons preached at our church this past Sunday.

Deacon Lisa Wheeler began by asking us a question: What do we think of when we picture superheroes? What are their moments of glory? She named the typical ones like Superman, Batman, and the Avengers.

Image by solihinkentjana from Pixabay

I started to think about the moments of superhero-like glory taking place in different movies. Think about The Martian. A team member is stuck on Mars for a year, left accidentally by his crew, and uses his brains to survive. When the intrepid crew figured out how to rescue him from his tiny capsule, the entire world was watching. Thousands gathered in Times Square to watch the big screen burst into cheers when he was safe. Now that was a superhero finish! That was a moment of glory.

Or, I started to think of my childhood favorite, Star Wars. The glory comes when they win the battle. Luke, with an assist from Han Solo, takes out the Death Star. Everything is magnificently glorious when the rebels celebrate their achievement at the medal ceremony afterward.

That’s what my mind conjured. And that’s natural to us, right? Sports stars triumphing on the field (like that wonderful Spanish team in the World Cup) or athletes in the Olympics, celebrities receiving their Oscars – that’s what the world thinks of as glory.

What about someone who talks about being glorified in suffering? What?!?!?! In John 17:1, Jesus prays: “Father, the hour has come. Glorify your Son, that your Son may glorify you.”

Christ wasn’t referring to an epic takedown against the Roman soldiers, or sweet comeuppance for the disciple who betrayed Him. Jesus was talking about His execution. Hanging on the cross – that was the moment of glory Christ spoke about. What kind of hour of glory is that?

It is so against any worldly standard that we need to sit with it and ponder it. In the Deep South, you’re raised hearing so many Biblical phrases that through familiarity they’ve lost their power to shock. Our deacon was careful to note that Christ wasn’t talking about His resurrection here. In John’s gospel, Christ prays this just before He headed into the Garden of Gethsemane where He would be arrested. He was talking about the suffering He would endure for us.

Christ suffered for us, and He thought doing so was the way the Father glorified Him. It’s amazing. And humbling. As Paul wrote in his letter to the Philippians, Jesus “made himself nothing” for us:

Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; rather, He made Himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to death— even death on a cross! Philippians 2: 6-8

How can Christians even respond to that but with awe and gratitude?

Our deacon expanded her talk on the ways we try to avoid suffering in this world and ensure our salvation – by being legalistic, overly spiritual (leading to relativism) or being so practical that we take the thought “God helps those who help themselves” as gospel. It’s as if we say to God – thank you for saving me, I’ll take it from here.

But that’s not what God wants us to do. Instead, we simply relax and abide in Him as his beloved children. As Paul said in Romans 8:17:

Now if we are children, then we are heirs—heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.

Lisa left us with these two thoughts: Renounce bitterness. Death to the flesh is our road to glory.

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