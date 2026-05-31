Beauty is part of what this Substack is about…. Image by JillWellington from Pixabay

Hello, new subscribers! I’ve noticed more of you joining the ranks of Lighthearted by Jennifer readers. Welcome! Today is a bit of a refresh and an explainer. Regular posting will resume this week.

When I began my Substack at Christmas two years ago, I did it for two reasons: to chart my wellness journey, and to procrastinate on finishing my first book (read all about it here:)

It was (and is) a wonderful way to procrastinate. After I finally drug the book over the finish line, I kept entertaining my readers with my up-and-down, one step forward, two steps backward, journey in weight loss and wellness.

Until I fell off my diet. Then it got harder to write about that.

I began this Substack with the tagline: “A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones.” Proverbs 17:22. Hence the name, Lighthearted by Jennifer. That Bible verse spoke to me - I’ve loved it ever since I read the book With A Merry Heart. (If you can find this wonderful book - buy it!)

Having a merry hearth meant I kept my weight loss journey stories lighthearted - and even included memes each week, to have fun. Over the months, though, I kept staggering on, finally completely falling off the diet plan. I changed the focus of this newsletter to include other things - books, art, poetry, - all parts of a merry heart. I added a few words to my tagline before the verse: Books, art, wellness, good cheer.

For the past year, I’ve been keeping my wellness journey to myself - mainly because very little progress was made! Now I’m getting back to it, but I just don’t want to write about it. Maybe later.

Henceforth, I’ll drop ‘wellness’ from the tagline. Going forward, you’ll see: Books, art, faith, good cheer. I love writing about the verses I read in the Bible that inspire me - and keep me going, with a merry heart. Sometimes I’ll hear something in church that sings so much to my spirit I have to share it.

Joy in the everyday is another piece of Lighthearted by Jennifer … Image by rudyanderson from Pixabay

Soon you’ll see a reorganization on the front page of the Substack. I’m going to categorize articles into those four buckets:

Books

Art

Faith

Good cheer

Look for topics in each category such as:

Books - quotes and passages that live on in my mind; book reviews, things I’m learning, my favorite authors; memories tied to books

Art - the beautiful works I’ve seen in my travels; beauty, noticing, creativity, color

Faith - verses I love; heroes of the faith, the people in my church who inspire me, what rituals I love

Good cheer - humor, small joys, family stories, delight in the natural world, lighthearted moments

Let me know if there’s anything you’d like to see me write about. I’m looking forward to the next evolution of Lighthearted by Jennifer!

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