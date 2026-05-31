Lighthearted by Jennifer

Lighthearted by Jennifer

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Rebecca Heid's avatar
Rebecca Heid
2d

Sounds like a good plan, Jennifer!

Wished you lived in my town and we could enjoy a cup of tea together!🙂

Looking forward to seeing what you share

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