Image by beasternchen from Pixabay

Tonight I attend a Philharmonic concert at our recently renovated downtown park. While I was checking on the clear-bag policy on the park’s website, I ran across a poem that Columbia’s Poet Laureate had composed to honor the occasion of the grand reopening in November 2025.

🤔Did You Know: The City of Columbia has a poet laureate. I knew the state did; most states do. My hometown established the position in 2015 and is now on its second poet laureate serving an eight-year term.

Our Poet Laureate, Jennifer Bartell Boykin, created a video poem for the occasion to celebrate the park. Based on the motif of the Carolina Wren (our South Carolina state bird) the poem speaks of all people coming together to enjoy this beautiful 18-acre green space downtown. Enjoy it best on YouTube:

A nice moment: Peg Averyt, sister of Mayor Kirk Finlay, who spurred the renovation of the park, and her daughter Margaret Averyt, both appear in the video sitting next to Finlay’s statue that appears in the park.

Poetry Break

I went on an internet rabbit trail, finding out more about Boykin and her work. She wrote one short poem I love, called Interstate Prayer. When I first saw the title linked on her site, I thought it was a prayer for the 10-year highway construction project, Carolina Crossroads, which everyone in the midlands of South Carolina is living (suffering) through now.

Every day the same, here along

the road, the cups and bottles people toss

away, the things we shed, evidence

of our careless lives. The wind does

what it can, the vines that hide our trash

with green–still there. May we turn to see

what we have done. May we better care

for what we’re given, here beside the rivers. Jennifer Bartell Boykin

When I think of Poet Laureates, I think of the grandest position of all: the Poet Laureat of the United Kingdom. Historians trace this back to Ben Johnson, Some of my favorites held the role, including Williams Wordsworth and Lord Alfred Tennyson. Today’s poet laureate is Simon Armitage, a professor of poetry at Oxford.

The Role of a Poet Laureate

A poet laureate’s job is to write poems commemorating the big events of the locale he or she serves. For Bartell, that including writing about the re-opening of Finlay Park. Armitage penned verses upon the death of the late Queen, Elizabeth II:

Image by GenesJourney from Pixabay

Floral Tribute Evening will come, however determined the late afternoon, Limes and oaks in their last green flush, pearled in September mist. I have conjured a lily to light these hours, a token of thanks, Zones and auras of soft glare framing the brilliant globes. A promise made and kept for life – that was your gift – Because of which, here is a gift in return, glovewort to some, Each shining bonnet guarded by stern lance-like leaves. The country loaded its whole self into your slender hands, Hands that can rest, now, relieved of a century’s weight. **** Evening has come. Rain on the black lochs and dark Munros. Lily of the Valley, a namesake almost, a favourite flower Interlaced with your famous bouquets, the restrained Zeal and forceful grace of its lanterns, each inflorescence A silent bell disguising a singular voice. A blurred new day Breaks uncrowned on remote peaks and public parks, and Everything turns on these luminous petals and deep roots, This lily that thrives between spire and tree, whose brightness Holds and glows beyond the life and border of its bloom. SIMON ARMITAGE

What a beautiful poem to remember such a beautiful, strong woman.

Along with cataloging the births, deaths, and marriages of the Royal family, the Poet Laureate also writes poetry celebrating or mourning with the nation during national or world events. Tennyson gave us one of the most famous poems in English when he immortalized the bravery British troops showed at the Battle of Balaclava during the Crimean War.

The Charge of the Light Brigade By Alfred, Lord Tennyson I Half a league, half a league, Half a league onward, All in the valley of Death Rode the six hundred. “Forward, the Light Brigade! Charge for the guns!” he said. Into the valley of Death Rode the six hundred. II “Forward, the Light Brigade!” Was there a man dismayed? Not though the soldier knew Someone had blundered. Theirs not to make reply, Theirs not to reason why, Theirs but to do and die. Into the valley of Death Rode the six hundred. III Cannon to right of them, Cannon to left of them, Cannon in front of them Volleyed and thundered; Stormed at with shot and shell, Boldly they rode and well, Into the jaws of Death, Into the mouth of hell Rode the six hundred. IV Flashed all their sabres bare, Flashed as they turned in air Sabring the gunners there, Charging an army, while All the world wondered. Plunged in the battery-smoke Right through the line they broke; Cossack and Russian Reeled from the sabre stroke Shattered and sundered. Then they rode back, but not Not the six hundred. V Cannon to right of them, Cannon to left of them, Cannon behind them Volleyed and thundered; Stormed at with shot and shell, While horse and hero fell. They that had fought so well Came through the jaws of Death, Back from the mouth of hell, All that was left of them, Left of six hundred. VI When can their glory fade? O the wild charge they made! All the world wondered. Honour the charge they made! Honour the Light Brigade, Noble six hundred!

Keep reading poems, dear readers, to fill your soul.

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