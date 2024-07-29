If you don’t know WHY you’re doing something, you’ll never stick to it when times are tough.

Why am I working so hard to lose this weight?

Sure, I want to get out of the dreaded pre-diabetic zone. But if I am truthful with myself, that’s not what really is driving me. Because (fingers crossed) I’ll probably be out of that zone when I lose about 10 more pounds and keep eating the way I’ve been eating for another couple of months. And – yet – once I lose 10 more pounds, I still won’t be an oil painting. I still won’t have the figure I want to rock my red swimsuit proudly.

I want to be able to wear the beautiful clothes I have.

I have boxes of older clothes. I want to get back into these particularly:

The red swimsuit I bought for myself in the late 90s, then hardly wore.

The dress suit my Mom made for me in the late 80s. (It even has a little peplum! Very Joan Collins a la Dynasty. What was old, will come back again.)

The blue silk dress Mom gave me.

100 percent silk. I will wear it again.

“I’ll wear this again someday….”

Sitting on the top of the closet shelf in my guest bedroom is the box. The one every woman has. The one with the jeans one, two, three sizes too small. The one with the sentimental outfits you just can bear to give away.

Packed away, waiting for the day….

I will once again wear the green shorts I wore, with matching green and white striped top, that looked so cute back in the early aughts.

Years back I bought a slinky red dress from a consignment shop. It was just a red cotton tube, with a tie belt. It looked like nothing on the hanger. But that dress on - it hugged every curve. Va-va-voom! Picture Jessica Rabbit and you won’t be far off. That simple dress cost $10 and looked like a million bucks. One day I’ll fit into it again, and I won’t look like a sausage busting out of its casing.

Everything Old is New Again

I’ve got tons of t-shirts. Every 5-K walk/run, United Way event at work - we get a t-shirt. For the last 20 years, I’ve been ordering them in 2XL. That’s about to stop.

In addition to 20 years’ worth of big t-shirts, I also have a bunch of older t-shirts - from the 90s. The ones that are cute. The ones from places I want to remember. (Cozumel!) I’ve hung on to those too. And in the past few weeks, I’ve been able to wear a couple of them.

Ordinarily - I’d take those 2XLs to Goodwill and let others have at them. But some of them are events I want to remember. When I’m finally able to wear most of my smaller t-shirts, then the 2XL shirts - they’re all headed for recycling. I’ve found a company, Project Repat, that makes blankets out of those t-shirt fronts and backs. Soon I’ll have a comfy blanket with memories galore.

Does it Bring You Joy?

Ever since Marie Kondo published her book “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” I’ve been on a mission to have ONLY those items in my house which bring me joy. Or, as William Morris once said: “Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful.”

That’s what I’m doing with the ugly t-shirts. And the ugly sweaters - oh, I am SO looking forward to ditching one sweater that I kept only because it fit. Goodbye!

Some of those sweaters I’m sending off to the Goodwill, to bless others with, are my Christmas sweaters! Like the blue one with dancing penguins. Those cute penguins’ white tummies were a pain to keep clean, the way they kept pilling. No longer in my closet!

Christmas sweaters, your time has come.

What I can wear brings me joy

Yet – I can fit into some Christmas sweaters I haven’t worn in DECADES. The black vest with the red poinsettias on it. The purple comedy sweater that will win first prize in an Ugly Sweater contest. And most importantly, the beautiful sweater that belonged to my late grandmother.

Looking forward to fall

But before Christmas gets here, I’m looking forward to fall. I’ll be able to wear turtlenecks I have that were TOO SNUG. They will fit, and I can proudly wear them tucked into my pants, or over the pants.

That’s my why. That’s what keeps me motivated. That’s what gave me the strength to pass these up at the Summer Soirée the ladies’ group had at my church:

One of the THINNEST members of the group has taken up decorative baking.

This Week’s Numbers

So how did I do for this week?

Results for Monday, July 29, 2024

Starting weight: December 2022 - 255 pounds (EEEK!)

Weight today: 216.4 pounds - again.

Goal Weight: 144 pounds

Pictures:

The Weight Graph:

Instant Analysis

Well, this is disappointing.

BUT - oddly enough - I feel terrific. I feel just fine. My dresses have been looser. I’ve had fewer aches. And people keep telling me I look wonderful.

I’m going to hang on to that. This too shall pass. I will be leaving the plateau soon!

Your Monday Morning Meme

I feel ya, pupper.

Back at it

This week I’ve been texting two fellow dieters each day with encouragement. But, really, I do it to encourage myself. Hope you have someone in your life who is cheering you on. Know that I’m in your corner and I’m wishing you the best!

How did your week go? Click the “Leave a comment” button and let me know.

Remember:

