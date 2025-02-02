I wanted to be like everyone else as a kid.

One of the gang. That’s what I wanted.

In kindergarten we were put in groups for everything: going out to recess, going on field trips, playing games. I had an inborn, innate fear of getting left out of the group. I also wanted to make sure everyone else kept up with the group. My father always chuckled when he told the story of how I was always warning everyone on the field trip: “Stay with your group!”

We’d play lots of card games and board games in my family. I loved those nights of popcorn and games. There was one game, though, I hated: the old maid card game. No one wanted to be stuck with that card at the end. I’d even stick the card up higher above the rest of my hand so someone would be prone to pick it when they took a card.

What does the Old Maid card game have to do with staying with your group? Just this: I didn’t want to be odd, to stick out. I wanted to fit in and be just like everyone else. As the Japanese proverb states, the nail that sticks out gets hammered down. I certainly didn’t want that.

It’s taken a lot of living to realize that most of concerns were just in my head. As a wise man once wrote: Don’t worry about what other people think of you. They’re not.