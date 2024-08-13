I found this quote years ago:

Wise temperance of the stomach is a door to all the virtues. Restrain the stomach, and you will enter Paradise. But if you please and pamper your stomach, you will hurl yourself over the precipice of bodily impurity, into the fire of wrath and fury, you will coarsen and darken your mind, and in this way, you will ruin your powers of attention and self-control, your sobriety and vigilance.

That wisdom, from the Russian St. Ignaty Brianchaninov, is so much deeper than what I usually seek out:

Reflections on the Stomach

Fasting and prayer for a friend’s mission trip to India some years ago taught me much about how I am ruled by my appetites. So much of our lives revolve around food. It’s not just the anticipation of regular meals but all of this:

Sharing a meal with friends

Birthdays

Christmas

New Year’s

Easter

Independence Day

Any summer outdoor celebration

Think about it - throughout the day, we spend so much time thinking about and consuming food. Keeping my food intake consistent has freed me up to think about so many other things.

This Week’s Numbers

So how did I do for this week?

Results for Monday, August 12, 2024

Starting weight: December 2022 - 255 pounds (EEEK!)

Weight today: 216.6 pounds

Goal Weight: 144 pounds

Back down again! Weight is so wonderfully weird.

Instant Analysis

Up and back down. What a wobble!

The only thing I can attribute this to is the near-complete lack of restaurant meals this week - and the complete lack of bad sugars!

Your Monday Morning Meme

Have a good week!

